Oakland Athletics mocked over Sydney Opera House design

Las Vegas baseball team Oakland Athletics have released renders of a planned new $1.5b stadium - but people on social media have been mocking that the designs look exactly like the Sydney Opera House.

The Major League Baseball club posted pictures for proposals on the Tropicana site in Vegas, which is on the Strip. They have been in their current stadium, the Oakland Collesium since 1968.

The A's hope to have the new ballpark, which would have 33,000 seats, opened in time for the 2028 season depending on construction.

Included as part of the plans is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which would be the largest in MLB, and 2,500 parking spots.

John Fisher, the Athletics managing partner and owner, said: "We hope to add to the dynamic atmosphere and liveliness of the Las Vegas Strip, creating a welcoming environment for all of Southern Nevada."

Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG, a company leading the master planning of the design, said: "Our design for the new Vegas home for the A's is conceived in response to the unique culture and climate of the city."

Soo Kim, chairman of entertainment company Bally's, said: "The A's have created a remarkable design that adds to the rich fabric of must-see attractions in Las Vegas."

But on X / Twitter, users have been mocking that the stadium designs look like the Sydney Opera House.





The new MLB season gets underway on March 28th, with the Athletics starting their campaign against the Cleveland Guardians. Last season saw the Athletics finish rock bottom of American League West.

