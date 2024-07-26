As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, several Team GB divers are turning heads by joining the subscription-based platform OnlyFans. Notably, divers Jack Laugher and Noah Williams, along with former teammates Matty Lee and Daniel Goodfellow, are among those sharing exclusive content with their followers.

Jack Laugher, a gold medalist from Rio 2016, was the first to join OnlyFans in 2021, sharing fitness clips and swimsuit selfies. Following him, Noah Williams, Tom Daley’s new synchro partner, offers similar content without explicit material. Matty Lee and Daniel Goodfellow have also embraced the platform, connecting with fans through safe-for-work posts.

Despite not competing this year, Matty Lee, who won gold with Daley in Tokyo 2020, and Rio 2016 bronze medalist Goodfellow maintain their OnlyFans presence. Meanwhile, diver Matthew Dixon has also joined the trend, promising engaging content while adhering to non-explicit guidelines.

The move to OnlyFans has allowed these athletes to interact with their supporters in a more intimate setting while also highlighting the financial struggles faced by many competitors, even at the highest levels of sport.









Another notable case is Mexican diver Diego Balleza, who turned to OnlyFans to cover his training costs and travel expenses. His account quickly gained popularity, helping him and his diving partner, Berlin, manage the financial burden of preparing for the world championships and the Olympics.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Balleza said: "It occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income. I support my house and my mother, and I have bills to pay, and you can upload whatever you want in there, it's a valid content."

Another athlete, Canadian speed skater turned cyclist Alexandra Ianculescu, also uses OnlyFans to fund her Olympic dreams. Ianculescu, who competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, switched to cycling and found OnlyFans to be a viable way to support her new sporting endeavor.





German diver Timo Barthel is yet another athlete who has embraced OnlyFans to manage the high costs associated with training for the Olympics. Barthel's initiative has drawn attention to the financial challenges that many athletes face.

These athletes' ventures into OnlyFans underscore a broader issue of inadequate funding in sports. Many Olympians struggle to secure enough sponsorship and governmental support, prompting them to seek alternative sources of income. This phenomenon reflects the reality that achieving Olympic dreams often requires significant financial sacrifice and creative solutions.

