Oscar Piastri's mum made a hilarious comment while watching her son win his first feature length Formula One race at the 2024 Hungarian GP and kept the great content flowing in her celebrations afterwards.

The Australian started the Grand Prix second on the grid and got the jump on his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris into the first corner.

From there, Piastri led for most of the race but he was jumped by Norris in the final round of pit stops; the Brit was given priority so that McLaren could cover other drivers and secure a one-two finish for the team.

Norris was told to give the place back "at his own convenience" and it looked for a while like he was going to pull away and take the win for himself, especially as he opened up a six second lead late on.

There were some choice words directed towards him from members of the McLaren pit wall.

But Norris eventually obliged and allowed Piastri through with just three laps left to take his maiden F1 race win.

Midway through the GP, Piastri's mum Nicole made a brilliant comment on X / Twitter.

She's become something of a social media star since seeing her son reach the pinnacle of motorsport, first racing for McLaren in 2023, for her humour and wit usually at the expense of her son.

And Nicole simply posted: "Longest. Race. Ever. 😫"

After Piastri won the race, she continued to post more brilliant content in support of her son this time around.

Nicole Piastri said she had "cancelled" her "6am Pilates" with an emoji of a champagne bottle - I wonder what she's getting at with that...

She also Tweeted a picture of her jumping for joy as Oscar stood on top of the Hungarian GP podium.

But also in her typical fashion, Nicole posted a picture of her two dogs Baz and Rosie saying they're "not quite as excited".

Max Verstappen jumped to second just after the race start but had to give a place back to Norris to avoid getting a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in a distant third after surviving contact with Verstappen late in the race; Verstappen finished fifth on the road but faces a post-race investigation for that collision.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.