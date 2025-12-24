Video

Gov. Landry appears to contradict Donald Trump over Greenland envoyplay icon

Gov. Landry appears to contradict Donald Trump over Greenland envoy

Donald Trump has prompted confusion after the president appeared to contradict Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry over who initiated talks about a Greenland envoy role.

In a press conference, Trump claimed Landry called him to discuss going to Greenland, presenting the move as the governor’s idea.

However, in a separate video posted to the governor's Instagram account (December 23), Landry tells a very different story, saying it was Trump who rang him and asked him to take on the role.

The mismatch has gone viral online, with critics saying the conflicting accounts undermine credibility, while others joked it’s another example of Trump-era chaos playing out on camera.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

donald trump
Up next Trump
62

White House slammed for AI stream of Trump checking 'naughty list'

white house
53

Epstein survivor redacts her support for Trump calling for impeachment

epstein survivor
120

Donald Trump tries to brush 'distracting' Epstein Files questions away

donald trump
18

Mike Johnson admits Trump could be impeached if midterms go wrong

mike johnson
23

Donald Trump trips over numbers as he announces 'warrior dividend'

donald trump
33

Billionaire urges Trump to run for president again saying it's 'legal'

donald trump
55

Trump announces he is suing the BBC

donald trump
126

Trump claims shooting at Brown as 'A school problem'

donald trump
23

Gavin Newsom mocks Trump's latest ridiculous claim about the election

donald trump
24

Trump derails presser to point out woman for surprising reason

donald trump
129

'You must be CNN': Trump slams reporter 'working for Democrats'

donald trump
64

Trump said he's not worried about Democrat midterm win for this reason

donald trump
255

Trump calls nations such as Somalia 's***hole' countries

donald trump
52

Jasmine Crockett on bid for Senate seat 'I'm the one Republicans fear'

jasmine crockett
56

MTG claims Trump had no sympathy for death threats against her son

marjorie taylor greene
46

Jasmine Crockett uses Trump's words in 'iconic' announcement

jasmine crockett
22

Trump sparks fresh ridicule with bizarre statement on lawnmowers

donald trump
247

Donald Trump explodes at 'obnoxious' reporter

donald trump
59

MTG claims some Republicans 'kiss Trump's a**' out of fear

marjorie taylor greene
150

Trump claims Zelensky hasn't read the peace proposal

donald trump

Viral

Donald Trump taunts Jimmy Kimmel's 'talent' as feud escalates - again

us politics

Donald Trump does his signature dance at FIFA World Cup draw to YMCA

us politics

Watch moment Pope Leo makes guest appearance at a cathedral rave

pope leo
45

Watch: HUNTR/X perform 'Golden' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

kpop demon hunters
24

Watch: Thanksgiving traffic piles up in insane aerial footage

thanksgiving traffic

Watch moment Pope Leo makes guest appearance at a cathedral rave

pope leo

Watch moment Pope Leo makes guest appearance at a cathedral rave

pope leo
136

Watch: YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami on drug-related charges

jack doherty

This Neil deGrasse Tyson deepfake is the most 'terrifying' yet

deepfake

Hasan Piker responds after being accused of using a shock dog collar

hasan piker
42

Watch bear run wild in Arizona grocery store in alarming footage

bear
87

‘Incessant honking’ gives away black bears on a joyride

black bears
19

Nan goes viral after heartwarming meeting with Strictly star La Voix

drag queen
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
10

Watch moment influencers flee as car crashes through restaurant window

car crash
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
33

Jess Glynne meets Jet2 ad star in 'legendary British crossover'

jet2 holiday
81

Trump administration would rather forget this Epstein files montage

epstein files
122

Watch heroic crew in dramatic rope rescue during Texas flash floods

texas floods
49

Elderly man gets stuck after driving down Rome's famous Spanish steps

rome spanish steps

News

62

White House slammed for AI stream of Trump checking 'naughty list'

white house
53

Epstein survivor redacts her support for Trump calling for impeachment

epstein survivor
18

ICE rope in Santa in latest 'disgusting' AI video

ice
120

Donald Trump tries to brush 'distracting' Epstein Files questions away

donald trump
18

Mike Johnson admits Trump could be impeached if midterms go wrong

mike johnson
62

Crockett claps back at JD Vance's 'street girl' comments

jasmine crockett
70

Bruce Willis wife says she 'misses him' and shares unseen family video

bruce willis
25

Jasmine Crockett hits back at JD Vance's 'street girl persona' jibe

jd vance
76

Duffer brothers drop Stranger Things Season 5 hints on Jimmy Fallon

stranger things
23

Donald Trump trips over numbers as he announces 'warrior dividend'

donald trump
107

JD Vance laughs off 'conspiracy' comments from Vanity Fair article

jd vance
46

Karoline Leavitt reacts to ‘disingenuous’ Vanity Fair article

karoline leavitt
33

Billionaire urges Trump to run for president again saying it's 'legal'

donald trump
55

Trump announces he is suing the BBC

donald trump
53

Rob Reiner New Girl scene shows how heartfelt and hilarious he was

rob reiner
126

Trump claims shooting at Brown as 'A school problem'

donald trump
23

Gavin Newsom mocks Trump's latest ridiculous claim about the election

donald trump
24

Trump derails presser to point out woman for surprising reason

donald trump

Hero bystander who disarmed alleged Bondi shooting gunman celebrated

shooting
78

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears recalling Southport stabbings

taylor swift

Politics

62

White House slammed for AI stream of Trump checking 'naughty list'

white house
53

Epstein survivor redacts her support for Trump calling for impeachment

epstein survivor
18

ICE rope in Santa in latest 'disgusting' AI video

ice
120

Donald Trump tries to brush 'distracting' Epstein Files questions away

donald trump
18

Mike Johnson admits Trump could be impeached if midterms go wrong

mike johnson
62

Crockett claps back at JD Vance's 'street girl' comments

jasmine crockett
25

Jasmine Crockett hits back at JD Vance's 'street girl persona' jibe

jd vance
23

Donald Trump trips over numbers as he announces 'warrior dividend'

donald trump
107

JD Vance laughs off 'conspiracy' comments from Vanity Fair article

jd vance
46

Karoline Leavitt reacts to ‘disingenuous’ Vanity Fair article

karoline leavitt
33

Billionaire urges Trump to run for president again saying it's 'legal'

donald trump
55

Trump announces he is suing the BBC

donald trump
126

Trump claims shooting at Brown as 'A school problem'

donald trump
23

Gavin Newsom mocks Trump's latest ridiculous claim about the election

donald trump
24

Trump derails presser to point out woman for surprising reason

donald trump
129

'You must be CNN': Trump slams reporter 'working for Democrats'

donald trump
64

Trump said he's not worried about Democrat midterm win for this reason

donald trump
255

Trump calls nations such as Somalia 's***hole' countries

donald trump
52

Jasmine Crockett on bid for Senate seat 'I'm the one Republicans fear'

jasmine crockett
56

MTG claims Trump had no sympathy for death threats against her son

marjorie taylor greene

Sport

Donald Trump does his signature dance at FIFA World Cup draw to YMCA

us politics
31

Marco Rubio warns World Cup fans 'your ticket is not a visa'

world cup
24

Bad Bunny teases Super Bowl halftime show: 'It’s for my people'

bad bunny
43

American Ryder Cup fans defend 'unacceptable' actions

ryder cup
18

Niall Horan spotted in with the fans celebrating at the Ryder cup

niall horan
59

Karoline Leavitt’s claim about Trump saving the Ryder cup ridiculed

donald trump
23

Trump 'amazed' when crowd don’t applaud him on trans athlete ban

donald trump
30

Venus Williams laughs about returning to tennis for surprising reason

venus williams
38

Shane Gillis stings Donald Trump with brutal Epstein Files joke

shane gillis
21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
100

Gary Lineker apologises for post that ended career at the BBC early

gary lineker
42

Trump didn't know Russia were banned from the World Cup

football world cup
30

NFL's Bill Belichick & his 24-year-old girlfriend awkward interview

bill belicheck
57

Resurfaced Soccer AM 'Soccerette' clip shows how much TV has changed

soccer am

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

surfer

F1 insider says one star would win 'hands down' if they all raced in the same cars

formula one

Host gives scathing speech on 'sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift

taylor swift

Frank Lampard addresses legendary meme in best way possible

frank lampard

Eric Dier's accent after his first game for Bayern Munich raises eyebrows

eric dier

Showbiz

76

Duffer brothers drop Stranger Things Season 5 hints on Jimmy Fallon

stranger things
78

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears recalling Southport stabbings

taylor swift
46

Justin Bieber fans go wild as he heads back to nostalgic location

justin bieber
59

Taylor Swift's favourite songs of hers aren't what you'd expect

taylor swift
47

Millie Bobby Brown gives ultimate Swiftie round up of Stranger Things

millie bobby brown
41

The Jonas Brothers reunite for Camp Rock 3 coming summer 2026

camp rock 3
23

Prince Harry making TikToks with Colbert wasn't on our 2025 bingo

prince harry
80

Sadie Sink confesses lie she told to be cast in Stranger Things

stranger things
19

Stranger Things fans spot clues Vecna was in season one

stranger things
42

Stranger Things actor shocked at how 'sexy' fans think Vecna is

stranger things
22

Watch the emotional moment Robert Irwin wins Dancing With The Stars

robert irwin
63

Stranger Things 5: Cast drop rap recapping everything that's happened

stranger things
35

Netflix relaunches talent show that found Beyoncé and Britney Spears

star search
38

Adam Sandler had a sweet message about his wife at Jay Kelly Premiere

adam sandler
82

‘Spice Girls comeback?’ Victoria Beckham’s latest move has fans a buzz

victoria beckham
312

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Layla and Miranda spill on lie detector

the secret lives of mormon wives
79

I'm A Celeb stars' biggest fears: 'I won't be penetrated by a spider!'

i'm a celebrity
32

London is changed 'For Good' as Wicked cast attend premiere

wicked: for good
79

Coca-Cola's Xmas ad is AI and people are not feeling festive about it

coca-cola
121

Watch: John Lewis just dropped its 2025 Christmas advert

john lewis