Gov. Landry appears to contradict Donald Trump over Greenland envoy

Donald Trump has prompted confusion after the president appeared to contradict Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry over who initiated talks about a Greenland envoy role.

In a press conference, Trump claimed Landry called him to discuss going to Greenland, presenting the move as the governor’s idea.

However, in a separate video posted to the governor's Instagram account (December 23), Landry tells a very different story, saying it was Trump who rang him and asked him to take on the role.

The mismatch has gone viral online, with critics saying the conflicting accounts undermine credibility, while others joked it’s another example of Trump-era chaos playing out on camera.

