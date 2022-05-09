Patrick Mahomes has become such a big name in the NFL, that he doesn’t tend to get confused for anyone else.

But when he does, the results can be pretty incredible.

It was young basketball star Paolo Banchero who found himself mistaken for The Kansas City Chiefs superstar during the Miami GP over the weekend.

Presenter Martin Bundle was conducting his usual grid walk, interviewing sporting stars and celebrity guests before the race when he called out to Paolo, confusing him for Mahomes.

Speaking on the busy grid, he mistakenly called out to Banchero but called him “Patrick”.

Then after getting his attention, the pair spoke about Banchero’s first time attending the F1.

Realising his mistake, Bundle turned to the camera and said: “It’s not Patrick, that’s why he ignored me."

“What is your name, sir?” he then asked.

After hearing his name, Brundle said: “Well I thought I was talking to somebody else, I’m sorry about that.”

It was an awkward moment all round, but Banchero handled it like a pro. He posted the footage afterwards and wrote: “i’m jus vibing right now man.”

It didn’t escape the attention of Mahomes either, with the 26-year-old replying by writing “Bro ain’t no way” and adding a bunch of crying laughing emojis.

Banchero took the mix-up like a champ Getty/Sky Sports

Banchero is one of the biggest prospects in the sport at the moment, with the 19-year-old expected to be one of the top three picks at the NBA draft this year.

It’s not the first cringe-inducing celebrity interview to take place at the F1 over recent times, either.

Back in 2021, Bundle had an awkward encounter with the bodyguards of Megan the Stallion, asking her to freestyle rap for the cameras before her security team intervened.

