Patrick Mahomes wears the same pair of underwear for every NFL game

Elite Sportsmen and women are some of the most superstitious people on the planet, but Patrick Mahomes takes things to whole new (and pretty grim) levels.

He’s one of the biggest names in the NFL and the 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is very meticulous when it comes to preparing for games.

In fact, he’s now revealed that he has worn the exact same pair of red underwear for every single NFL game he’s played over the past six years.

To make things even worse, he admitted that he didn’t wash them every time.

The sordid detail was first revealed by his former Chiefs teammate Chad Henne, who spoke on a podcast with ESPN’s Adam Schefter about it earlier this year.

Discussing the unusual habit, Schefter asked: "So he signs this half a billion dollar contract and he's still wearing the same pair of underwear throughout his entire career?"

"Only on Sundays," Henne replied.

Now, Mahomes himself has spoken about it during a chat with NFL legend Eli Manning on Monday Night Football.

"I love a good superstition, but can't you just do the same pre-game meal? Does it have to be the red underwear?" Manning said.

"First, my wife Brittany got them for me. So I'm not throwing y'all down, but I have to wear them," Mahomes replied.

"At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season that season."

While Mahomes said that he only wears them on game days, he admitted he can’t wash them for a while if he’s playing particularly well.

"I mean if we're on a hot streak, I can't wash them, you know? I've just got to keep it rolling. As long as we're winning, I'll keep the superstition going."

Something to think about the next time the Chiefs win, perhaps.

