Paul Merson used the Kevin James meme to troll Spurs after Chelsea defeat

While the rest of the footballing world was taken by surprise by Chelsea’s 4-1 battering of league hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur, Paul Merson shared a hilarious meme after his prediction was proved right.

Mid-table Chelsea took on an in-form Spurs at their Tottenham stadium on Monday (8 November), in what turned out to be an action-packed game with two red cards, five disallowed goals, a penalty and a last-minute hat-trick.

Speaking ahead of the match on Sky Sports, former footballer and pundit Paul Merson said he was “very confident for Chelsea on Monday night” and said he would be “shocked” if they lost.

Another person on the punditry team could be heard saying, “clip that up”, suggesting that Merson would be proven wrong. As it turned out, he wasn’t.

After the game, Merson hilariously shared the video of his prediction along with the Kevin James meme of the actor smirking and shrugging his shoulders.





The post has gathered over 91,000 likes and been viewed 5.4 million times, as people admired the hilarious trolling of Spurs’ defeat.



“Merson my hero,” one fan replied.

“I love Merse, how has he said this and managed to look like a genuis within our generation,” another said.

Chelsea beat Spurs 4-1 in the London thriller after the home side initially went 1-0 up after 6 minutes with a goal from Dejan Kulusevski.

Spurs defender Cristian Romero conceded a penalty and was sent off in the 33rd minute. Cole Palmer converted the penalty taking the score to 1-1.

After a second Tottenham defender, Destiny Udogie, was given a red card in the 55th minute, the floodgates eventually opened as Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick.

