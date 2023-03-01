Paul Pogba's Instagram has Man Utd fans wishing he'd come back

Paul Pogba clearly left Manchester United on positive terms, and there’s been a lot of good feeling on Instagram between the midfielder and his former club.

So much so, in fact, that it’s got United fans wishing he’d come back.

United beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26), ending their trophy drought after last winning silverware back in 2017.

As Twitter user @UTDMoh_ pointed out, Pogba marked the win after he 'liked’ every player’s picture of themselves holding the trophy on Instagram.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Fans were quick to comment on his online activity, with some calling for him to return to Manchester.

"Bring him back!!" one wrote, while another added: “Should've stayed, could've been part of something great.”

Another commented: “Would have loved to have seen him play under ten hag and alongside Casemiro.”

United players also returned the favour after Pogba made his long-awaited return to first team action.

The 29-year-old was back playing for Juventus for the first time since joining in the summer during their 4-2 win over Torino on Tuesday (February 28).

Pogba had been sidelined with a series of injuries since leaving United on a free transfer, and his former teammates had words of encouragement after he came on during the game.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire commented on Pogba’s latest post, which read: “All smiles for tonight, so happy to be back. Thank you for the warm welcome.”

Sancho commented: “My brother, welcome back!”

Pogba spent six seasons at Old Trafford in his second spell with the club, making 226 appearances in that time.

The last year of his career has certainly been the strangest of his career to date though. One of the most concerning sports stories to emerge over recent times emerged after he released a statement claiming that he is the target of “extortion” by an “organised gang” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the Juventus player.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.