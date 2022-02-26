Every now and then, moments come along that transcend sport and become part of something bigger.

In 2012, Pete Weber was on hand to deliver one of those moments.

Bowling might be a relatively esoteric game – associated more with slightly awkward date nights and The Big Lebowski than elite sport, perhaps – but the final of the US Open 10 years ago today brought more eyes than ever to the game.

Pete Weber might not be a household name, but he became a viral sensation when he produced, at least in our minds, the single greatest celebration in the history of professional sport.

If you’ve not seen the clip, feast your eyes on this.

PETE WEBER GOD DAMMIT I DID IT WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE ESPN

It’s incredible stuff, and the story behind it reveals a deeper truth behind that iconic (and let’s face it, slightly moronic) "Who do you think you are? I am!" line which has endured in certain circles online ever since.



On the face of it, it’s a bowler celebrating ripping a strike to win a title - but there’s so much more to it. To explain, we need to go back.

The moment came on February 26, 2012, and by that point Weber had already previously won four US Open titles. The fifth, though, had particular relevance as it was a chance for Weber to surpass his late father's record.

His dad, Dick Weber, had died seven years previously and held the record jointly with his son. The 2012 tournament was a chance for Pete to surpass the feat and pay tribute to his father in the most fitting way possible.

There was also an edge to the tournament which makes his reaction even more meaningful.

Pete Weber is part of the greatest dynasty in bowling ESPN

Weber started the tournament as the lowest ranked pro, which already had him battling against the odds. Then, during the final round, there was a confrontation with an audience member which quickly got under Weber’s skin.

As the full footage of the event shows, there was needle between Weber and the fan, with the bowler turning to face them numerous times throughout the game.

So, as he threw the final strike, Weber let loose and aimed arguably the most famous eight words in bowling at the fan.

2012 Bowling's 69th U.S. Open Stepladder Finals - Who Do You Think You Are? I am! ESPN

"Who do you think you are? I am!" he screams, overcome with emotion at both getting the better of the naysayer, as well as overtaking his father’s record and cementing a bowling dynasty.

Speaking about the moment in an interview with Storm Bowling afterwards, he said: "I guess what everybody wants to know is where did I come up with 'Who do you think you are? I am!' Well, being caught up in the moment of throwing the strike and being as excited as I was, I had a kid rooting against me during the match, and he was doing it just loud enough for me to hear.

"Who do you think you are....I am." Storm Bowling

“And it kind of made me mad,” he added. "People know ... don't make me mad on TV, 'cause I'll just get better.

"But what I really wanted to say was 'Who do you think you are rooting against me? I'm the man of this tournament!' That's what I really wanted to say, but as everybody knows, it's 'Who do you think you are? I am!' ... which, it caught on! It's a worldwide catchphrase now."

Weber retired in 2021, but he and his father arguably made more of an impact in the world of bowling than anyone else – and brought us the greatest sporting celebration of all time in the process.

