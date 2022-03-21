As an Arsenal fan, broadcaster Piers Morgan always makes his feeling known on Twitter about the club - and he certainly had some choice for his club's manager Mikel Arteta over the decision to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the team, and join Barcelona where the striker has found a rich vein of form.

At the end of the winter transfer window, Aubameyang left the Gunners with mutual consent which meant the London club didn't receive a fee for the Gabonese forward when he made the move to the Camp Nou.

Since joining Barca in January, Aubameyang has impressively scored nine goals in his 11 appearances, including two in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday - that's more than what he achieved in the 15 Arsenal appearances he had this season.

Although Arsenal are currently in the Premier League top four following a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, Morgan couldn't help but criticise Arteta for letting Aubameyang go.

"Another brilliant goal by @Auba this time in El Clasico. He's been the world's most lethal goal machine since joining Barcelona... and with every goal he scores, he makes Arteta look more absurd giving him away," he tweeted.

It seems Morgan couldn't quite get over the fact that Arsenal didn't pocket anything from the forward leaving and vented his frustration: "A free transfer. WE GAVE HIM AWAY," with three angry emojis.

Though fellow Gunner Evan Cooper wasn't having any of Morgan's negativity and asked the broadcaster: "Can you put the ego aside for 2 seconds and just admit things weren't working out for Auba at Arsenal at the end?!"

He added: "Auba literally told you that the move was beneficial for both parties, yet you're still out here tweeting s*** on a daily basis."

But Morgan remained firm in his stance (and his blaming on Arteta): "A manager's job is to manage great talent & get the best out of them, not drive them out of the club."

As the match played on Aubameyang scored a second goal in the 51st minute and of course, this only fuelled Morgan further.

"UPDATE: Aubameyang scores again in El Clasico. Two goals & one assist so far, and it's still only the 53rd minute. You watching @m8arteta???"

Gary Lineker couldn't help but take the mickey out of Morgan's anger and tweeted to him: "Thoughts are with you at this difficult time," with a crying laughing emoji.



To which Morgan shared his conflicting feelings: "I'm enjoying watching @Auba work his magic for Barca, whilst remaining incredulous & furious that Arsenal gave away such a wonderful world class striker. Trust the process my a*se."

Of course, it wasn't just Gary having a laugh at Morgan's meltdown as Arsenal fans also chimed in questioning why the broadcaster is still salty about Aubameyang leaving and Arteta's management in general.

























After joining Barcelona, Aubameyang hinted at his fall out with Arteta describing "a difficult few months" leading up to his Arsenal departure.

"I've never wanted to do anything wrong, it's in the past," he explained.

"Yeah, I think [the problem] was just with [Arteta]. I can't say much, he wasn't happy, I stayed calm and that's it."

With their 4-0 victory over Real Madrid, Barcelona are currently third in the La Liga table with a game in hand, while Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table also with a game in hand.

Barcelona next face Sevilla at home on April 3rd who currently sit above them in second, while Arsenal's next game is an away match on April 4th against Crystal Palace who are in 12th place.

