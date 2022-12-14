A young girl who poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo continues to upset fragile football fans almost a week after Portugal's defeat to Morocco.

"Poor Ronaldo" has become TikTok's recent phrase taking over For You Pages (FYP) far and wide.

It all started when Ronaldo and his team took an early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on 10 December.

In a viral post-match interview, Morocco fans were heard saying: "The airport is that way," while others sarcastically shouted: "Where is Ronaldo?"

However, one girl, who is around 11 years old, showed no mercy towards the 37 year old player, saying: "Portugal airport is that way. And where is Ronaldo? He's crying in his car. Poor Ronaldo."









The clip soon spiralled out of control, with grown men making fan edits indicating that French players like Kylian Mbappé would show her who's boss during the France v Morocco game on Wednesday 14 December.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









@futt.lame This man will take revenge for him #fouryou #wl #fy #football #fypシ #mbappe #viral #fürdich





"Mbappe gonna make that kid cry fr," one wrote, while another reiterated: "Mbappe Will humble them".





@xds.am7 Mbappe revenge 😈#worldcup #ronaldo #mbappe





More and more passionate Ronaldo fans flooded the edits with defensive comments, with one saying: "SHE 5 YEARS RONALDO 5 CHAMPIONS".

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Mbappe gotta crush all their dreams and hit the sui as his celebration".

Things on TikTok became even more hysterical, when more creators jumped on the platform to poke fun at how much the interview had "hurt" fans.

In a viral clip that racked up two million likes, user @andymoves30 made a hilarious mockery of his current timeline, including the never-ending dance montages from Neymar and the Brazil team.









@andymoves30 Bro I’ve seen this video like 20 times already😂 #fyp #viral #xyzbca #contentcreator #ronaldo #worldcup2022













TikTok user @islammc_ shared his real-time reaction to the girl's interview, writing: "I can't believe half of the internet is beefing with an eleven-year-old."









Meanwhile, one TikToker shared a glimpse of their FYP, which is currently inundated with bizarre edits.























Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

