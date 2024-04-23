Charli D’Amelio responds to Coachella 'nipple' dress controversy

American social media personality Charli D’Amelio has addressed the controversy over the outfit she chose to wear to Coachella, as fans expressed outrage.

19-year-old D’Amelio has earned millions followers across social media, becoming the second most followed content creator on TikTok. She has earned brand campaigns with the likes of Prada and also got her own TV show from her popularity.

The online star recently attended the music festival Coachella and shared in a series of videos the outfits she wore when she was there.

One particular dress choice seemed to spark backlash among fans as D’Amelio was seen at Revolve Festival and reportedly at Coachella wearing a white sheer dress with no bra underneath.

Dexerto reports that, in a since-deleted video, D’Amelio posted a clip of herself dancing in the dress and bearing all.

The clip stirred a debate, with some arguing that she is an adult who can wear what she wants, while others appeared to suggest that she has changed as she never would have previously worn an outfit as revealing.

In a viral video, D’Amelio addressed the issue in the most sarcastic way with a dramatic reveal that she, in fact, does have nipples.

She explained: “Hey you guys, it’s Charli, and I just really need to admit this to you guys: I actually do have nipples. And I mean, that’s really all that I can say about this right now, I’m sorry.”

Fellow influencer Indiana Massara commented: “I LOVE YOU SM FOR THIS!!! HAHAHAHAH!!!”

Another person wrote: “I was so confused bc isn’t everyone nakey at Coachella, it’s Coachella…”

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking