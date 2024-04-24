Billie Eilish praised for revealing the 'empowering' way she achieves self pleasure

Pop star Billie Eilish has opened up about the explicit way that she feels empowerment in a revealing and intimate interview with Rolling Stone.

The 22-year-old star is currently promoting her upcoming third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft which is set to be released on May 17th.

Now in an extensive interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish has opened up about the more private parts of her life, including feeling pleasure and coming to terms with her sexual orientation.

One particularly eyebrow-raising segment of the interview sees Eilish admit that she enjoys masturbating in front of a mirror.

She says: "Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had. I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful.

Eilish adds: "I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable."

In another quote, she reveals how the song 'Lunch' helped her accept that she likes women. The 'bad guy' singer said: "I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

The frank and open nature of the quotes has lead many to applaud Eilish for not shying away from talking about her sexuality.

One fan said: "She’s so real for this share actually."

Another wrote: "She’s such an open person and i love her for that. She is truly one of the few artists who are not afraid to say what they want."

A third added: "You know, at first I was like 'we don’t need this much about each other' but if you read the whole quote it’s actually quite insightful and beautiful."

Amid the release of her next album, Eilish has been added to the Fortnite Festival as the headliner for its next season - seemingly confirming a leaked roadmap of announcements in the process.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.