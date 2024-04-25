Kanye West appears to confirm a move into pornography

Kanye 'Ye' West has appeared to confirm reports he will be venturing into the porn industry with his very own brand, Yeezy Porn.

A representative for the artist initially told TMZ that Ye has been toying with the idea for a while now. He is even reportedly in talks with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz, who has worked as a producer in the porn industry for over ten years.

On Wednesday (24 April), the star took to his social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, with a post that simply read: "YEEZY PORN IS CUMMING".

A female voiceover encourages people to "go to Yeezy.com".

At the time of writing, the website only features his Vultures merch and his 'Like That' remix, taking swipes at Drake and J Cole.

It comes after Ye sat down with Justin Laboy for his new podcast The Download, where he opened up about the star he'd like to have a threesome with.

He declared: "Michelle Obama," before adding: "You gotta f***k the President's wife!" and bursting into laughter.

Addressing his answer, the podcast host laughed: "There you have it, yes, Michelle Obama. I don't think that's the legit answer, but that's the answer for today."

Elsewhere in the exclusive interview, Ye hailed himself as God.

"We are the kingdom, and I’m the head of the kingdom. I am God; no one can suggest sh*t to me. Period. You can’t tell my daughter to say sh*t to me about Jesus. I’m going to tell you some sh*t- God runs the world. I am God. I run the world," he told Justin Laboy, who laughed in response.

The podcast host swiftly tried to change the subject, before Ye hit back: "Why is that so funny to you? It makes you feel uncomfortable, right?"

A snippet was later shared online, with many people left scratching their heads.

"How did you come from praising God to you being God? Bro don’t play with GOD," one wrote, while another quizzed: "So he made them gospel songs for himself????

Meanwhile, a third suggested: "God is within him, there for he can rule what he touches. That’s what he meant y’all."

