Monica Lewinsky trolls Bill Clinton with a Taylor Swift reference

Monica Lewinsky is a Swifty, and she’s been using lyrics from latest album The Tortured Poets Department to take a dig at Bill Clinton on social media.

Lewinsky rose to the public’s attention after having an affair with then-president Clinton while working as a White House intern. The affair began in 1995 when Clinton was 49 years old and Lewinsky was 22.

She's become the latest person to post referencing the track ‘Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?’ has become a meme since Taylor Swift released the album last week and inspired people to joke around using the lyrics online.

One such person is Lewinsky, who posted a photo of the White House and added the caption: “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.”

Lewinsky has become known for well-timed trolling over recent years. A while back she trolled Donald Trump with a pitch-perfect meme, following a revelation in the January 6 hearings.

She also made her glamorous modelling debut recently as part of a move by sustainable fashion house Reformation to urge people to vote in the 2024 US elections .

Meanwhile, The Tortured Poets Department has already become the most talked-about album of the year, sparking a huge reaction after its release.

Lewinsky is a Swifty Getty Images

One track called 'thanK you aIMee' seems to take aim at Kim Kardashian, Matty Healy's family have spoken out to defend him after Swift took aim and Travis Kelce 'confirmed' a number of tracks on it are about him.

Not everyone is a fan. Popular music YouTuber Anthony Fantano, who reviews new albums and usually gives them a score out of 10 - has failed to give The Tortured Poets Department album a score, which he described as "sloppy" and said it "stinks".

