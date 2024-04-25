Stormy Daniels responds to claims that she wore a ‘mushroom dress’ to Trump’s trial

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has responded to claims she wore a “mushroom” dress to court for Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Trump is in court in New York where he is facing 34 felony charges over allegedly falsifying business accounts to cover up a hush money payment of $130,000 (£104,000) made to Daniels, to keep quiet about an affair between the two, during his presidential election campaign in 2016.

While Trump has been in court every day, reportedly falling asleep several times in the courtroom , some online are trying to spread disinformation about Daniels, who has yet to appear.

On X/Twitter, someone shared a photoshopped image of Daniels claiming she arrived to court wearing a dress with mushrooms on it, making reference to Trump’s “tiny” penis that she compared to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart” .

Daniels was quick to shut down the false allegation, confirming that it is “not real” and that she has not been in court yet.

She wrote in a post: “I keep seeing this stupid dress photo. And although it is funny, it is not real. This is a photoshopped photo from my 2018 appearance on The View.

“It is scary how gullible a lot of people are because I’m not in NYC and haven’t been to court yet. I’ve been directing a TV show in a completely different time zone.”

During an appearance on The View last month, Daniels said she is ready to testify if she is called upon.

She said: “I’m absolutely ready. I’ve been ready. I’m hoping with all of my heart that they call me.”

Daniels added: “I relish the day that I get to face him [Trump] and speak my truth.”

