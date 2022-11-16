The Qatar World Cup hasn’t even begun yet, but fans are already criticising the conditions in the host nation.

A viral video showing the conditions inside a fan village in Qatar has been viewed millions of times and it’s being compared to the infamous Fyre Festival from 2017.

The scam music festival was the subject of a popular Netflix documentary and took place on the island of Great Exuma.

Influencers paid thousands of pounds to attend the event, and instead of experiencing luxury they instead were holed up inside hurricane tents eating cheese sandwiches.

The video from Qatar of the village shows basic canvas tents stacked row upon row, with single beds and the most basic of living conditions.

The country is expecting around 1.5million fans to arrive for the tournament. “Fan Village Cabins” in the Free Zone near the old airport were advertised for £175 a night, promising “tea and coffee making facilities, two bottles of water per day, a fridge, bed linen and bathroom towels” as well as a Metro station nearby.

While it’s unclear which fan village is depicted in the video, viewers on social media were quick to criticise the conditions and compare it to Fyre Festival.

The video has been viewed millions of times online @adeltayeb69

Soon, the #fyrefestival hashtag was trending.

“Been saying it for months, these boys ain’t ready - the equivalent of half the country’s population is going. Fyre festival is gonna look like Coachella compared to this nightmare,” a fan wrote.

“Got to feel sorry for those travelling to Qatar for the World Cup to pay £180 a night to stay here…” posted the account Football Away Days.

