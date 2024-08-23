The audio of Jermaine Jenas speaking about being sacking from the BBC during an interview with talkSPORT News was played on the radio on Friday (August 23) – and Ray Parlour, for one, wasn't sure why.

Jenas said he is “not happy” about his sacking from the BBC and that there are “two sides to every story” and he will be speaking to his lawyers about it.

However, talkSPORT pundit and Arsenal legend Parlour thought playing the three minute clip of Jenas refusing to elaborate further was a complete “waste of time” as it didn’t offer up any information for listeners.

"I tell you what, what a waste of three minutes in the morning. What was the point of that?” Parlour said, talking to host Natalie Sawyer after the clip had been played again on Friday morning.

“If he can't say nothing, he's just got to say right at the start 'sorry, I can't speak now' and that's it, interview's over... I'm sure the listeners are really riveted at home listening to that."

It comes as Jenas was abruptly ditched from his BBC role, where he worked as a presenter on The One Show and Match of the Day over accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour.'

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

“Look, I can’t really talk about it. I, as you can probably see, I am not happy about it. But currently, as it stands, I’m going to have to let the lawyers deal with it. You know, there’s two sides to every story, as we know. So that’s all I can say right now,” he said.

Asked about reports that he sent unsolicited texts to a female member of staff at The One Show, he replied: “Like I said, I’m not happy about this situation. You know, I’m going to be speaking to my lawyers about it is all I can say right now.”

Jenas declined to elaborate on what the complaint about him was related to and whether it concerned more than one colleague if he was surprised a complaint was made against him when he was first aware that a complaint had been made and when the BBC told him he was being sacked.

