Raygun , who went viral for her breakdancing routine at the Paris Olympics, has revealed she has quit competing in the sport.

37-year-old university lecturer Rachael Gunn, known by her breaking name “Raygun”, shot to internet fame in August while competing in the Olympic debut event of breaking and failing to score a single point with her routine.

Raygun became the subject of mockery in late-night talk show sketches which mimicked some of her unorthodox dance moves such as jumping around like a kangaroo.

Speaking with the Australian radio station 2DayFM on The Jimmy and Nath Show, Raygun revealed she has stopped break dancing competitively.

“Dancing is so much fun and it makes you feel good and I don’t think people should feel crap about, you know, the way that they dance,” she explained.

When asked by the hosts if she would ever compete in the Olympics again, she responded: “No, no. I still break, but I don’t compete. I’m not going to compete anymore.”

She continued: “I think the level of scrutiny that's going to be there... it’s just not going to mean the same thing. It’s not going to be the same experience because of everything that’s at stake."

People on social media reacted to the news.

“Bad news this morning. Rachel Gunn ‘Raygun’ has announced she’s retiring from the breakdancing scene,” one person wrote on X/Twtter.

Another said: “But Raygun made me believe that I too, with my non-existent skills, could get to the Olympics... Who's going to inspire me now?”

Someone else wrote: “Farewell to a LEGEND! Enjoy retirement Raygun one of the most iconic Olympic performances of all time.”

