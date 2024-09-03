The viral Australian breakdancer Raygun is gearing up for her first television interview since becoming a sensation at the Olympic Games.

Rachael Gunn – aka Raygun – took the internet by storm when she competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games’s breaking debut competition and famously failed to score a single point .

The 36-year-old’s rather unique performance quickly went viral, with singer Adele pausing one of her concerts to talk to the crowd about it, while talk show host Jimmy Fallon faced backlash for mocking Raygun in a sketch.

Since the Games ended, Raygun has kept a fairly low profile but she is now set to participate in her first TV interview since achieving internet fame.

In a post on their social media, Network 10 revealed that Raygun would be being interviewed on The Project – an Australian news-current affairs and talk show programme – on Wednesday (4 September).

They wrote: “She was the Aussie athlete that made headlines around the world during the Olympics, and tomorrow #TheProjectTV chats to Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn about THAT breakdance.”

In a short clip from the world exclusive interview, the reporter asked Raygun if she genuinely believes she is the best female breakdancer in Australia, referencing some of the backlash against her selection on the Olympic team .

Raygun responded to the question, arguing: “I think my record speaks to that.”

After the Olympics furore, Raygun responded in an Instagram video, saying: “I really appreciate the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives – that’s what I hoped.

“I didn't realise that that would also open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating.

“While I went out there and had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly.

“I’m honoured to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of Breaking's Olympic debut. What the other athletes have achieved has just been phenomenal.”

