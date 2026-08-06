GTA 6: An Extended Look coming to Netflix - What to expect

Rockstar Games has confirmed an extended look at GTA 6 is coming to Netflix at the end of August.

On Thursday (6 August), Rockstar shared a short social media post confirming this, along with fresh artwork of Jason and Lucia, the main protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The extended look will be available from 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) on Thursday 27 August. It will then land on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website from 9pm ET that day (6pm PT / 2am BST on Friday 28 August) too.

There was high speculation Rockstar could release GTA 6 trailer 3 on Thursday (6 August), ahead of the latest Take-Two earnings call a day later (Friday 7 August), but instead the studio has confirmed when the anticipated extended look will premiere with Netflix having a six-hour exclusive.

This also points to GTA 6 still being on track too.

In terms of what to expect from the extended look, Rockstar has shared little else on specific details.

If previous Rockstar trailers or extended looks are anything to go by, there will very likely be a new look at cinematics and, perhaps most crucial of all, some gameplay.

Rockstar has not yet shared a look at any GTA 6 gameplay at all and this is likely to be the first time this will happen.

If gameplay is shown, this will likely show off some of the innovative gameplay mechanics Rockstar has been working on, as well as a deep dive into what's expected to be class-leading visuals and immersion.

Speaking before the announcement, Nick McKay, a research analyst at Freedom Capital Markets, a full-service global investment bank and capital markets advisory firm, believes Rockstar Games has forecasted 30m GTA 6 units to be sold by the end of its Fiscal Year 2027, in other words by the end of March.

"Rockstar Games is expected to account for roughly 36 per cent of total net bookings for the year, up from 16 per cent or so in FY:26," he said ahead of Take-Two's earnings call on Friday (7 August).

"This reflects an increased contribution from the developer of over $1,800m at the midpoint of the FY:27 net bookings guidance range.

"With the vast majority of that growth likely to come from GTA 6, we think that guidance factors in around 30 million units for the game, which seems like a very manageable hurdle.

"Its predecessor, GTA 5, sold-in nearly 29 million units in about a month-and-a-half in 2013. This time around, the franchise is much larger, the pent-up demand should be significantly higher and spending on frontline games within the industry has shifted dramatically towards mega franchises.

"Our estimates contemplate 37 million units and 25 million units in FY:27 and FY:28, respectively."

GTA 6 releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 19 November.



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