Rio Ferdinand has been blasted as "embarrassing" on social media for a viral clip of his commentary for TNT Sports of Vinicius Jr scoring Real Madrid's second goal in the Champions League final at Wembley.

Real Madrid won an historic 15th Champions League trophy at the expense of Borussia Dortmund, beating the German side 2-0.

After early chances for Dortmund, Dani Carvajal scored from a corner with just over 15 minutes of the game to go with Brazilian star Vinicius Jr putting the game to bed with a cool finish with just under 10 minutes later.

However, Ferdinand's reaction to the goal is now getting pelters on social media.

In the clip, Ferdinand says 'Ballon d'Or" seven times within 14 seconds without the camera cutting and nine in total in the 31-second video; the Ballon d'Or is a prestigious award given at the end of the calendar year to recognise the best player from the previous season.

He said: "Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or! Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Vinicius has just taken the Ballon d'Or. Is that the Ballon d'Or in the bag now? Has he gone ahead now for the Ballon d'Or? Wow.

"He's looked dangerous in the second half, he's looked dangerous, then he scores and backs it up. The biggest moments in the Champions League this season, Vinicius Jr has turned up."





Others aren't impressed with Ferdinand's commentary either.





























Real Madrid went into the game as favourites but Borussia Dortmund started the brighter of the two teams, unable to convert the better of the chances in the first-half with Niclas Fullkrug hitting the post.

Real Madrid then started the second half much brighter and had chances themselves before Carvajal scored his second ever Champions League goal, and his first in the competition since 2015, from a corner.

Jude Bellingham then capitalised on Dortmund's defence giving the ball away to pass to Vinicius Jr who finished cooly to wrap up the result.

