Riyad Mahrez's new project is being mocked by fans

Footballer Riyad Mahrez has launched his own app called RM26 - and fans have taken to X/Twitter to poke fun at it.

The former Manchester City star left the treble-winners in summer 2023 to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, having previously starred for Leicester City when the Foxes won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

And now the 33-year-old Algerian international has released an app so fans can access exclusive content, behind-the-scenes videos and the daily life of the winger, according to its website.

On a video on his X/Twitter channel, Mahrez said: "You will be able to benefit from my live tips and analysis to help you improve in your game.

"This platform will offer you a unique and immersive interactive experience.

"Through the app, you will have access to live calls and private messages to extend the experience - this platform will be a great way to stay connected and fully live our passion for football together."

But football fans have been making fun of Mahrez's new app on social media, with one user quoting the post and saying: "Finally the Riyad Mahrez app I’ve been requesting for years is here."

This post went viral and a number of users have commented on it.

Some of the comments include 'does it have the Riyad pasta recipe', 'will be seriously considering getting premium if it’s behind a paywall', 'will go well with my Jeremy Renner app' and 'bye bye Twitter, hello Riyad app'.

