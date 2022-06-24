Robinsons' batch of fruity drinks have – arguably – been as synonymous with Wimbledon as the humble strawberries and cream, but it’s been reported the long-running sponsorship has ended after more than 85 years.

The company confirmed to a Twitter user on Wednesday that it is “no longer sponsoring Wimbledon fortnight” and would instead be focussing on its new promotional campaign, The Big Fruit Hunt.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the sporting contest, the All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), said in a statement: “After more than 80 years, we can confirm that the partnership between the AELTC and Robinsons has come to an end.

“We are tremendously proud of the historic association with Robinsons over so many years and thank them for the wider role they have played in supporting Wimbledon and tennis across the UK.”

But it wasn’t long after the news was made public that the jokes followed – something about squash in terms of a drink, and squash in terms of the sport, for the most part:

Others have already gotten to work on suggesting replacement drinks:

