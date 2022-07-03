The co-owner of Wrexham football club Rob McElhenney has cheekily suggested that the Welsh non-league club might be interested in signing megastar Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Saturday evening news broke that the Portuguese legend wants to leave Manchester United, less than a year after rejoining the club that made him a global sporting icon. In response, United have insisted that Ronaldo is not for sale.

Ronaldo, who has a year left on his contract, will play in the Europa League for the first time if he remains at Old Trafford after United could only finish sixth in the Premier League, despite the 37-year-old's 18 goals.

If he were to remain at United he would miss out on playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2002/03 season. Despite the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo has reportedly instructed the club to allow him to leave if they receive an appropriate offer for him this summer.

That being said, we doubt Wrexham fill the criteria for Ronaldo's desires but that hasn't stopped McElhenney, who co-purchased the club with his friend Ryan Reynolds in November 2020, from throwing his hat into the ring.

Replying to a Bleacher Report tweet about Ronaldo's transfer request which read: "Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer this summer, per multiple reports," McElhenney simply replied: "Define suitable."

Although it would be quite something to see Ronaldo turn up at the Racecourse Ground it's unlikely that Wrexham would actually be able to attract the multiple Ballon d'Or winner or even afford his astronomical wages.

That being said Wrexham aren't to be sniffed at as they did finish second in the National League last season but missed out on promotion after losing a play-off semi-final to Grimsby. The team also reached the FA Trophy final but lost that game to to Bromley.

There are no rumours yet on which teams are seriously interested in Ronaldo so watch this space.

