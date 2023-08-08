Roy Keane ends long standing feud with Man Utd with intense kit launch video

Roy Keane looks to have patched up his issues with the Manchester United hierarchy after taking part in the intense new kit launch with the club.

The former player and United captain stars in the new promotional clip for the side, which references his infamous “prawn sandwich brigade” comments which took aim at elements of the fans inside Old Trafford.

In fact, his relationship with United has been a little uneasy after his acrimonious exit as a player in 2005, but it looks like things have been somewhat resolved.

The new clip sees him ponder the “deal” that players and supporters sign ‘before they’re even born’, considering what it really means to be a United fan.

The new white third kit features a red devil emblem on the jersey, with Keane walking out onto the playing surface at Old Trafford and telling fans to sign the deal “on the dotted line”.

“So you’re a devil are you? Well let’s remind you of the terms,” Keane says in the clip. “The devil isn’t something you wear. It’s more like a pact, a deal, shall we say.

“It’s not for everyone. We expect a lot. And as sure as the sun will rise, we will know if you mean it. So have a good long think.

“What do you get in return? What’s on offer? It’s Manchester United.

“So there it is. No small print. Sign on the dotted line. But you already signed, didn’t you? Before you were even born.”

The clip also features players Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacha and Casemiro and sparked a big reaction among United fans.

