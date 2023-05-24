Ruud van Nistelrooy, a bonafide Manchester United legend has quit his managerial position at PSV Eindhoven in bizarre circumstances.

Despite lifting two trophies with the Dutch side - the KNVB cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield, van Nistelrooy has resigned with a game remaining in the Eredivisie, and will not see out the season at PSV.

The club could still seal a second place finish in the Dutch league with a win over AZ Alkmaar (who have been in the news for their own reasons recently), but the ex-striker will no longer oversee that - a reward in itself behind a dominant and immovable Ajax side.

PSV's statement read as follows: 'PSV regrets van Nistelrooy's decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruyff Shield and the TOTO KNVB Cup this season and hopes to close the football year with second place.'

According to a number of outlets, friction behind the scenes is the cause of van Nistelrooy's dramatic departure.

PSV lost two stars to Premier League sides - with Noni Madueke joining Chelsea and Cody Gakpo moving to Liverpool.

Bold also state that van Nistelrooy chose to suddenly depart after realising a lack of support for his methods - following a series of meetings with the board regarding 'internal matters'.

Van Nistelrooy leaves PSV having won 65 per cent of his games in charge, after a long stint as a backroom and youth coach at the club.

It's not the first time he has departed PSV either - in 2001 he left the club to grow his legend at Manchester United.

Perhaps something similar will follow now?

