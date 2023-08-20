How much does Sarina Wiegman get paid compared to Gareth Southgate?

Sarina Wiegman has quite the record.

As well as leading England's Lionesses to the World Cup final this tournament, the Dutch football manager won the Euros for England in 2022, has won 18 out of 19 major tournament games, took the Netherlands to the 2019 final in France and even has a 79 per cent win rate as England boss.

This is not too shabby for a manager, and yet Wiegman earns far less than Gareth Southgate, who manages the men's England team.

Indeed, it has been reported she earns £400,000 which although is a staggering amount of money by most people's standards, is pennies compared to Southgate's rumoured £5 million.

This could potentially change soon, as The English Football Association will consider Lionesses coach Wiegman as a candidate to take charge of the senior men's team if, or when, Southgate moves on from his role as manager, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

"People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman," Bullingham said on Thursday. "Why does it have to be a man?

"I think our answer is always: 'it's the best person for the job.' We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football.

"If at some point in the future she decides she wants to move into the men's game, that would be a really interesting discussion, but that's for her, right?

"I don't think we should view it as a step up. If she decides at some point in the future to go in a different direction, I think she's perfectly capable of that.

"It's the best person for the job, if that best person is a woman, then why not? You analyse the pool for any job at that particular time and do I think there's a really strong diverse pool of both men and women for any big national job?

"No, I think the talent pool is small for both actually. But I don't like the mindset that it has to be a man."

Southgate's contract runs until the end of the Euro 2024. Maybe then Wiegman will get the coffers she deserves.

