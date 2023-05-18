Sergio Aguero hit with biggest ban of career after retirement

Sergio Aguero has been hit with a ban that is the biggest of his career since his forced retirement.

It comes after the Argentian football player was banned on the streaming platform Twitch following his venture into content creation.

The former Manchester City legend was forced to retire from football in 2021 after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat.

The end of his footballing career saw the beginning of a new journey into streaming as Aguero earned a strong number of followers on streaming site Twitch largely sharing football-based content.

Now, however, users attempting to access his profile (slakun10) are being met with the service’s generic message about “copyright” issues.

The message reads: “Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder.”

While no specific information has been given about his indefinite ban, it is likely that it could be due to Aguero using content that he was not permitted to.

Due to the timing of the ban, some have hypothesised that Aguero may have live-streamed part of his former side Manchester City’s 4-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Real Madrid on Wednesday 17 May.

It is the first time the former football player has been banned from Twitch since many of his on-field fans followed him to the site to view his content, including watching him play FIFA video games, both old and new.

Despite having won 12 major trophies with Manchester City and scoring 260 goals for the club, he is perhaps best known for his last-ditch winner against Queens Park Rangers during the 2011/2012 season which help City win their first league title since 1968.

