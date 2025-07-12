Sir Mo Farah and Stanley Tucci among the stars spotted in Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Sir Mo Farah, Stanley Tucci and Greta Gerwig were among the celebrities in Wimbledon’s Royal Box for the women’s singles final.

The Devil Wears Prada actor Tucci was sitting next to American filmmaker Noah Baumbach, who attended on Saturday with his wife, Barbie director Gerwig.

They were sitting in the Royal Box on day 13 of the championships with the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Polish eighth seed Iga Swiatek won the Wimbledon women’s singles title for the first time by beating American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the final.

Olympic champion Sir Mo was seen shaking hands with Tucci, and tennis legend Billie Jean King was seated next to Kate.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch was also in the Royal Box with her husband, Hamish, with swimmer Adam Peaty also in attendance.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Anna Wintour and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the famous faces to attend the tennis championships on Friday.

Wolf Of Wall Street actor DiCaprio was seen taking in the men’s singles semi-final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, with McMafia actor James Norton also watching on.

Dame Anna, who recently announced she was stepping down as day-to-day editor of American Vogue, arrived at the championships in her signature dark sunglasses and wearing a white dress adorned with blue flowers.

Dame Anna Wintour arrived dressed for the weather in her signature sunglasses and summery dress (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

American actor Rami Malek was pictured arriving at the tournament in a cream suit and tie, with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar among the other notable names.

Sir Stephen Fry, Ellie Goulding and Cherie Blair led the famous faces in Wimbledon’s Royal Box on Thursday.

Sir Stephen was seen speaking to Welsh comedian Rob Brydon on Centre Court, with actor Ben Whishaw and former government chief scientific adviser, Lord Patrick Vallance, also in attendance.

Rami Malek sported a dashing cream suit for his day at the championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The Queen and Peter Phillips, son of the Princess Royal, were among a host of famous faces from the worlds of acting, politics and sport at day 10 of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Mr Phillips was joined in the Royal Box by his partner Harriet Sperling, and did not sit with Camilla, who was accompanied by her sister Annabel Elliot.

Also watching Novak Djokovic play Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-final were British actors Hugh Grant, Joe Alwyn and US actors Cooper Koch and Matt Bomer.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Adam Davy

Former prime minister Sir John Major and Victoria’s Secret model Mia Armstrong were also present, with the latter sitting next to Koch and with Alwyn on his other side.

Tuesday’s proceedings at Wimbledon attracted acting royalty, including Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Mark Rylance, Jodie Foster, Richard E Grant and Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller in the Royal Box on day nine of Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Other well-known faces to have attended this year’s championships so far include the Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker, who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl have also been spotted enjoying the tennis.