The Six Nations is upon us, and it marks a hugely significant one for English and European rugby.

For the first time since 2015, the side captained by Owen Farrell will line-up at Twickenham without coach Eddie Jones at the helm.

Former player and captain Steve Borthwick has stepped in, and will be looking to rejuvenate England after a terrible 2022 saw them win just five games.

They’ll be up against it this year, with Ireland and France looking the most likely sides to win the tournament.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

France are looking to build on their first Grand Slam since 2010 after dominating this time last year, but Ireland can never be overlooked in the Six Nations and Wales, England, Italy and Scotland will be up for the challenge too.

Farrell will lead England out at as captain during the Six Nations David Rogers/Getty Images

There’s more on the line this year too, with the Six Nations offering teams a chance to hit their stride ahead of the World Cup later this year.

The games begin on 4 February, and come to a close on 18 March. Don't worry if you can't get down to Twickenham for the games - as always, crowds will be out in London’s boozers to cheer on their teams.

These are the best places to take in the action – be sure to book your place ahead of time where possible.





Greenwood

One of the best places for rugby and football in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action. A step above your average sports bar, you can guarantee good food and a comfortable place to settle in for the game. Get a booking to secure a place.

170 Victoria Street, SW1E 5LB, greenwoodlondon.com





BOXPARK



BOXPARK

We’ve all seen the videos of football fans going mad at Boxpark during the World Cup and Euros, but it’s not just football tournaments where Boxpark comes into its own. The locations in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley are always good for a party when there’s live sport on, and this year's Six Nations will be no different.

Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley, boxpark.co.uk





Vinegar Yard

Vinegar Yard

Vinegar Yard will be showing all the matches on its al fresco screens throughout the tournament. The venue in London Bridge will welcome fans to its FanZone in partnership with Guinness, promising a great experience for rugby fans from all across the capital. There’ll be pints of the black stuff flowing freely and pizzas courtesy of Bad Boy Pizza Society.

72-82 St Thomas St, SE1 3QX, vinegaryard.london





Homeboy

Any excuse to head to one of the top Irish bars in London is a good one, and Homebox will be showing all Six Nations games this year. Go for the sport, stay for one of the best pints of Guinness in the city and exceptional cocktails.

108 Essex Road, Islington, N1 8LX, homeboybar.com





The Faltering Fullback

Creative Commons

Perhaps the best-known rugby pub in London, the Fullback is always a lively place to catch the action when it comes to major tournaments like the Six Nations. We’d advise getting there early as this place gets busy on match days. If you feel like braving the cold after the game, the split-level outdoor terrace tucked away out the back is always an excellent spot to spend time in too.

19 Perth Road, N4 3HB, falteringfullback.com





Flat Iron Square

Enjoy the buzz of the games at Flat Iron Square in London Bridge, which is showing all games on its indoor and outdoor screens. There are heaters and blankets available for chillier afternoons watching the games, and fans can also go one step further and book packages during matches. Book an individual booth with a private screen, eight pints and a variety of snacks for £100, or book a garden table with eight pints for £80.

64 Southwark Street, SE1 1RU, flatironsquare.co.uk





Hackney Bridge

Hackney Bridge is one of the best spots to head in east London for the tournament. It has committed to showing every game in the tournament on their TV screens in the main food hall. There’s always a fantastic selection of street food on offer here – and plenty of drink to wash it down during the games too.

Units 1-28, Echo Building, E Bay Ln, E15 2SJ, hackneybridge.org

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.