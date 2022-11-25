Sky News reporter Alistair Bunkall was left apologising after seeing a small vox pop of Wales fans in Qatar go completely wrong in just a matter of seconds.

The reporter was attempting to get reactions from Welsh supporters outside the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium where Wales lost their second group game in dramatic fashion to Iran.

Rob Page's men saw their goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey sent off late into the second half forcing Wales to try and at least get a 0-0 draw. However, two late goals from Iran helped them overcome their 6-2 loss to England in their first game giving them a very good chance of qualifying for the next round of the tournament.

However, Welsh fans were left licking their wounds and they clearly weren't in the mood for talking to any reporters but Bunkall didn't help the matter by asking the first fan he approached: "Guys, you're live on Sky Sports. Your reaction to the win?"

Given that Wales didn't win, he received a rather blunt response from the Welsh fan who said: "We lost."

Bunkall apologised and then tried to engage in conversation with another fan to who he asked the same question to but managed to remember that Wales lost this time. The second fan was a little less polite and just said: "Ahh...shit."

The reporter immediately apologised for the language and tried to find another fan to speak to. Unfortunately for Bunkall the clip has now gone viral and has been viewed more than 860,000 times on Twitter.

Wales future at the Qatar World Cup now looks very precarious as they will need to beat England in their final game on Tuesday to stand any chance of qualifying for the last 16.

