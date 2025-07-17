Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of Swansea City football team

US rapper Snoop Dogg has officially become co-owner of Championship football club Swansea City.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper, 53, who had hinted at an investment while helping to promote the club’s shirt launch at the weekend, has joined Croatian footballing great Luka Modric in buying into the Swans.

Snoop said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me.

“This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

“I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, unveiled Swansea’s new kit last weekend, with the South Wales club taking a playful dig at Wrexham’s Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool actor Reynolds had responded to Wrexham’s own kit launch by posting a picture of himself on Instagram wearing the squad’s latest shirt while petting a dog.

Swansea reacted by posting the photo alongside an image of Snoop Dogg in their kit, in a post captioned: “Dogg included… Nuthin’ But A Wales Thang, the Jacks are ready. We’re the Pride of Wales.”

The Swans said in a statement: “Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.

“The 53-year-old, who caused a social media sensation when he helped launch our 2025-26 home shirt on Saturday, comes on board a few months after Croatian football great Luka Modric became part of Swansea City.

“Snoop is renowned as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, and has sold 35 million albums worldwide across a performing and recording career spanning more than 30 years…

“He has also always had a deep love of sport, and football in particular. At one point he was a brand ambassador for the FIFA video game series, and has been pictured wearing a variety of team jerseys over the years.

“Swansea’s home kit may be the latest in that sequence, but Snoop’s ties to the club will run deeper than the donning of the famous white shirt as he formally becomes a member of club ownership.

“And it is hoped his global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.”

The club, which plays in the second-highest division of English football, say they have unveiled a Snoop Dogg mural at the West Stand of the Swansea.com Stadium.

Snoop Dogg, whose music is rooted in West Coast hip-hop, is known for songs including Sensual Seduction and Sweat.

He has earned nine top 10 singles in the UK chart and is a keen sports fan having worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics last year.

Modric, who has just left Real Madrid after 13 seasons with the Spanish giants, invested in Swansea three months ago to become a minority owner.