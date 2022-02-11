Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl-bound in just his second season.

There were very few people who would've imagined that they'd make it to the playoffs, and yet, they've pulled it off and are headed to the big game. In case you missed it, the 2022 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's sure to be a nail-biting match.

It's the most-watched game in American TV history and all eyes with being on the players. The accomplishment is a huge win for Burrow, who undeniably has led the Bengals to be continuously victorious.

But the quarterback has been trending recently on Twitter for reasons apart from his supreme skills on the field, and instead, people have resurfaced some of his hilarious tweets.

From SpongeBob SquarePants references to candid tweets about needing more followers on social media, it is a fun trip down memory lane. The 25-year old began his Twitter back when he was in high school, and his tweets definitely illuminate his youth.

Below, we've rounded up a few of our favorite past tweets from Joe Burrow's Twitter page for your enjoyment.

All jokes aside, it's clear by taking a deep dive through Burrow's page that heading to the Super Bowl has been a big dream of his all along and it's awesome to see him make it come true.

