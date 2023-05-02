A female footballer has called on EA Sports to “deflate her boobs” in its FIFA video game after being left unhappy with her appearance in the newest release.

United States women's national soccer team player Sydney Leroux has played 77 times for the country, won the World Cup and a gold medal at the Olympics in 2016.

Leroux currently plays as a forward for Angel City FC, based in Los Angeles, California, in the National Women's Soccer League.

The decorated athlete was among many of her footballing colleagues who took issue with the way their characters looked in FIFA 23, with female players appearing in the game franchise since 2016.

In one tweet, Leroux poked fun at her 2023 game appearance, sharing a video of her scoring and celebrating a goal in the game.

She wrote: “Please tell me I did not do an entire body scan for that…”

She followed it up with a screenshot from FIFA 16, adding that although her character was too “chesty”, it captured more of her likeness than this year’s game.

Leroux tweeted: “They had the headband, the braid, the neck tattoo, the overly plucked brows and someone even made me CHESTYYYY!!!! Deflate my boobs a bit and put a different jersey on. I’ll keep the brows at this point.”

Captioning another screengrab from FIFA 23 she tweeted, “You are going to scare my children”.

Fellow teammate Madison Hammond also had some words for FIFA 23, writing: “Somebody please lmk when they find me, Madison Hammond #99 from Angel City! Because this … is simply not it!”

It comes as video game developer EA Sports and football governing body FIFA have ended 30 years of collaboration. The next release of the game will be titled “EA Sports FC”.

