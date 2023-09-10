Premier League fans are using Taylor Swift to try and win their players awards

Premier League clubs and fans are turning to Taylor Swift fans in an attempt to win their players and managers awards after it emerged that Swifties are helping Jude Bellingham pick up a gong as well.

Earlier this week it was reported that Bellingham is now the front-runner for the prestigious Golden Boy award after the vote was hijacked by Taylor Swift fans who found a quote from Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, who confessed to not liking the pop star's music.

Swift fans have now put their full support behind the England international who has made a promising start to life at Real Madrid.

With this in mind fans of Premier League clubs have started a trend where they try to get the attention of Taylor Swift fans to get them to vote in the respective player, save, manager and goal of the month competitions for August.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham and Chelsea fans are all claiming that the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Alisson Becker are fans of the 'Anti-Hero' singer.





















Brighton have even posted from their official account to say that their Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma is a Taylor Swift to help him win goal of the month.



As the current standings in the voting are kept a secret it's hard to know if this Taylor Swift trend has impacted the results but we won't have to wait for long as the winners will be announced next week.

