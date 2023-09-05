Real Madrid have spelled Jude Bellingham's name wrong in their own dressing room

Jude Bellingham is a generational talent, and the wonderkid has made a brilliant start to life at his new club Real Madrid.

However, it looks like there are still a few teething problems with the language barrier – after the Spanish club spelled his name wrong in their own locker room.

Bellingham was reacting after scoring yet another goal for his new side after moving from Borussia Dortmund when people noticed an unexpected detail in the background.

The player, who is still just 20-years-old, scored the winner for Real Madrid against Getafe on Saturday (September 2) and cameras captured his reaction to the result.

"I've never heard a stadium sound louder in my life,” Bellingham said, before celebrating with his fellow players.

Only, people on social media seemed a little more concerned with his locker, which featured a big spelling mistake.

The big letters behind him actually spelled out “Bellimgham” and not Bellingham.

"Can’t even spell his name right on that locker," one football fan posted.

However they spell his name, Real Madrid fans have definitely already taken him in as one of their own.

He’s enjoyed an incredible start, having scored on his debut against Athletic Bilbao. He then scored two and scored again against Celta Vigo before scoring against Getafe.

In fact, he has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record set in 2009, having become only the second Real Madrid player in history to score in their first four games for the team.

