‘That’s our Matt – did us proud’ – Matthew Hudson-Smith wins 400m silver medal

Matthew Hudson-Smith’s athletics club has hailed the runner’s 400 metres silver medal, with one of its coaches saying: “That’s our Matt – did us proud.”

Hudson-Smith claimed his first Olympic medal in Wednesday evening’s race, having led into its closing stages before the USA’s Quincy Hall found another gear to clinch gold.

The 29-year-old, who donned a Union flag-patterned cap after the race, broke his own European record with his time of 43.44 seconds.

Hudson-Smith overcame mental health challenges to make it to the Paris Games (Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Martin Rickett

The event was hailed as a history-making race, with World Athletics saying: “For the first time EVER 5 athletes go sub-44 seconds in the same 400m race.”

Birmingham-based Birchfield Harriers athletics club, where Hudson-Smith started out, took to Instagram to celebrate his success, posting: “43.44. WHAT A RACE. WHAT A PERFORMANCE”.

The club’s vice chairman of coaching development, Danny Parton, also posted on social media: “That’s our Matt – Did us proud.”

After competing, Hudson-Smith said: “It was crazy. Sometimes the journey is better than the result and it’s been a hell of a journey. I’m just grateful.

“I’ve got an Olympic silver medal and how many people can say that? I’ve been the bridesmaid a couple of times now but my time is coming. I’m just happy and grateful.

“My family are here. I didn’t know they were here so that was a bit of a shock. I hate them watching me and my parents don’t really watch me because they hate watching me as much as I hate them watching so it’s crazy that they came. It’s been a hell of a journey.”

Hudson-Smith, from Wolverhampton, overcame mental health challenges to make it to the Paris Games.

He attempted suicide in 2021 after a horrific string of events that forced him out of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, injuries led to him losing his sponsors and – without insurance – crushing financial debt.

His mentor Lloyd Cowan died aged 58 that January, the same year he found himself isolated in America, far away from family and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lived with American track talent Noah Lyles, who won the men’s 100m gold on Sunday, and his brother Josephus Lyles for a year, growing so close that he at one point was known as “the third Lyles”.

Lyles previously told the PA news agency that he was backing Hudson-Smith in the race, calling him “my boy”.

He said: “It’s funny, I don’t know if he’s told anybody yet, but I remember when he was like, ‘As soon as I’ve won a medal I’m retiring.’

“He won a medal two years ago, and he’s still going, so I’m hoping that he gets knighted and I get to see him get knighted. Sir Matthew Hudson-Smith.”

Hudson-Smith was an academy player with Wolverhampton FC when he was a youngster, and the club showed their support ahead of Wednesday’s final, posting on X: “Good luck to one of our own.”