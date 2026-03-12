New The Lord of the Rings game: Everything we know so far

A new The Lord of the Rings game is understood to be in the works with its aim to rival the success of Hogwarts Legacy.

The Lord of the Rings games have been going for decades and there have been loads of brilliant entries in the past, such as the iconic The Return of the King in 2003, MMORPG The Lord of the Rings Online in 2007 and more recently the Middle-Earth games in the 2010s.



There arguably hasn't been a good The Lord of the Rings game since Middle-Earth: Shadow of War released in 2017 though with newer titles such as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Tales of the Shire not really living up to expectations.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about a new The Lord of the Rings game.

There arguably hasn't been a good The Lord of the Rings game since Middle-Earth: Shadow of War in 2017 Monolith Productions, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

What has been announced about a new The Lord of the Rings game?

In September 2025, Insider Gaming reported a new The Lord of the Rings game is in the works and has been for "some time".

Its sources claimed the game will be a third-person action title that's designed to "compete with Hogwarts Legacy" in a way.

It added the game will be at least partially funded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) with a number of further parties involved, including studios Embracer, Revenge and others. Embracer has had the rights to the IP since 2022.

At the time, Embracer said as "a general rule, we do not comment on rumours or speculation" and Revenge declined to comment on "rumour and speculation" too.

A new The Lord of the Rings game has not yet been officially confirmed.

When could a new The Lord of the Rings game release?

There is no indication yet of a release date for a new The Lord of the Rings game.

What platforms could a new The Lord of the Rings game release on?

This depends on when it releases but at present, a new The Lord of the Rings game would likely release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with a potential Nintendo Switch 2 release too.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.