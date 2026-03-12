Continuing his form of lashing out at predominantly female reporters who challenge him, Donald Trump has once again attacked a journalist for doing their job – holding the president of the United States to account.

As a man infamously known for his “quiet, piggy” remark to a female reporter, it is hardly any surprise that US president Trump has once again verbally attacked another.

This time, the abuse came when a reporter questioned Trump on his repeated “rigged election” claim, for which he has no proof.

Liz Landers, White House correspondent for PBS News Hour asked Trump why, in Arizona, the FBI reportedly seized election records.

Trump replied, “Well they probably thought the election was rigged, right?”

Landers responded: “It wasn’t rigged though. Your own Attorney General in 2020 said that there was not measurable voter fraud to change the outcome of the election.”

Trump insisted, “I think it was rigged”.

In response to being asked for the evidence to back up his claim, Trump instead told Landers, “You’re a rotten reporter”.

“Great job countering his bulls***!” someone praised.

Another argued: “This is the way to question this buffoon!”

“This is what he does, time and time again,” another pointed out. “A smart female journalist challenges him with facts, he has no answer, so he insults her personally. And walks away. He’s a vile misogynist.”

Someone else said: “This is how you do it. Liz Landers came with receipts, and as usual when Trump is called out on his behavior he immediately pivots to pathetic verbal attacks.”

