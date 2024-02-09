The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes as WrestleMania main event remains in disarray

The main event for WrestleMania 40 remains in disarray after Cody Rhodes was selected to face champion Roman Reigns at the show, just days after seemingly handing over his title shot to The Rock.

At a special WrestleMania Kick Off-show in Las Vegas on Thursday evening the confusion surrounding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match looked set to be resolved.

On the previous Friday's episode of Smackdown Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes told Reigns that he would not be facing him at WrestleMania prompting the returning Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to confront Reigns and set up a match between the two cousins, with Rhodes apparently being relegated to a World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins.

However, the backlash to this decision was seismic with #WeWantCody trending for days and The Rock's social media channels getting bombarded with trolls accusing him of stealing Rhodes's moment, a movement Johnson has now called the 'Cody Crybabies.'

Rock, who now appears to be a heel, told the crowd who were booing him: "It doesn’t matter what you think. The Universal Champion vs The People’s Champion, whether you like it or you don’t like it.”

At the kick-off show Reigns announced that he was choosing to face The Rock at WrestleMania but Rhodes, in a change of heart, announced that he would be choosing to fight Reigns after all putting the match with the two cousins in doubt adding that their family would be "ashamed" of Rock and Reigns.

This irked The Rock who slapped Rhodes, sparking an all-out brawl on the stage also featuring Rollins, Triple H and General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

Although the match now looks to be reset to what fans originally wanted it still looks to be in turmoil, at least in The Rock's eyes. During a post-show backstage segment, an interview with Triple H was interrupted by Reigns and The Rock who told WWE's chief content officer: "If you don’t fix it, we will." The Hollywood star then added: "I’ll slap the f**king teeth out of his mouth."

The reaction to this has been one of even more confusion as fans are still not certain what the main event of WrestleMania will be. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has suggested that there could be two matches throughout the two-night show with Rhodes vs Reigns in the main event of the second night and a tag match between Rock and Reigns vs Rollins and Rhodes on the first.

There are still likely to be more twists and turns along the road to WrestleMania, which is taking place at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on the weekend of April 6th to 7th.

