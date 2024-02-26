Thierry Henry's hilarious response to Micah Richards' $80k night out

Thierry Henry gives a hilarious response when finding out Micah Richards once spent $80,000 on a single night out in a reel on Instagram that's going viral.
The two former footballers were speaking on CBS' UCL Today show, with Kate Abdo hosting, who started it all by asking: "What's the most money you have spent on a single night out?"
"Do you really want to know?" Richards responds, before Abdo quickly replies: "Do I not want to know? Am I going to judge you?"
To which Richards says: "$80,000."
Both Abdo and Henry can't believe what they are hearing, and yell: "What?!"
Richards says it was '10 years ago' before being asked by Abdo: "What did you do?!"
Richards seems as though he is about to say he spent around $35,000 on a bottle, before Henry asks him: "Did you buy a car?"
Abdo asks Richards if he has 'any regrets' with Henry saying 'he's still recovering' and Richards says: "Oh yes, I've had a lot - why do you think I work so much?"
