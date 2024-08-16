‘Times are changing’ – NI Olympians speak about coming together as one

Two of Northern Ireland’s Olympic gold medallists have praised the special bond between the athletes, despite competing for different nations, saying they come together “as one”.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won a gold medal in his specialist pommel horse event as part of Team Ireland at the Paris Games, while swimmer Jack McMillan struck gold with the Team GB men’s relay event.

Speaking before a special homecoming event in Co Down on Friday, they said they are proud of their success and support each other in any way they can.

They were part of an event organised by Ards and North Down Council for the 10 athletes from the borough who competed in this summer’s Olympics for either Team Ireland or Team GB.

Lady Mary Peters, who won gold in the 1972 Olympics, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons joined McClenaghan and McMillan, as well as fellow Olympians, runner Rachel McCann and hockey player Michael Robson on stage for the event at Conway Square in Newtownards in front of crowds of well-wishers on Friday evening.

Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan, who won gold for Ireland in gymnastics during a homecoming celebration in Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland. (Mark Marlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

McClenaghan arrived at the event in an open-top car to cheers and shouts for an autograph and selfie.

He told the crowd that he promised Newtownards at the Christmas lights switch-on in December that he would do everything he could to bring back the town’s first Olympic medal.

“And it’s a gold,” he said to cheers.

“I’m so proud to be able to say that I prepared for these Olympic Games in my home town of Newtownards.

“Before I even went to the Paris Olympic Games I felt the support in this town and I felt like I’d already won, but I had to go there, do my job and bring home the Olympic gold medal and show it to you guys.”

He went on to pay tribute to the work that Lady Mary has done to promote sport in Northern Ireland and support up-and-coming athletes.

“Lady Mary has done more for sport in Northern Ireland than I believe anybody has,” he said, turning to her on stage and adding: “You set the standard high, and they will be hard steps to follow in but I will try to do my very, very best to put this gold medal to use, to realise the responsibility that I have to inspire the younger generations.”

Speaking earlier, asked if all the athletes from Northern Ireland have a good bond despite competing for different nations, McClenaghan said: “I would say so, because we all come from the same place.

“I was swimming when I was younger in the same place that Jack was, and we all share a very similar story.

“It doesn’t matter really what nationality you are competing for, we’re supporting each other in any way you can.

“I just think it’s great to see success coming from Northern Ireland, coming from the Ards and North Down Borough.

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan won gold in the pommel horse at the Paris Games (PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

“Like two Olympic gold medals for Ards and North Down Borough. That’s incredible and it’s something I just hope everyone can pluck a bit of inspiration from, and not even fit the nationality beside it.

“Two medals for Ards and North Down Borough. That’s just incredible to me. So I’m proud to be a part of that.”

McMillan said: “I think it makes it more special that we’re representing two different nations, but we can come as one as Northern Ireland.

“Obviously Northern Ireland had such a great success in these Games, so just to come away with that, it was very special.

Members of Bann Rowing Club in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, welcome home Team GB women’s quadruple sculls gold medal winner, Hannah Scott (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

“I think it just creates a better bond between us all, and hopefully inspires the nation, especially for the ones coming up.

“It doesn’t matter if you represent Great Britain or Ireland, at the same time we’re one, and then put that all to the side, and it’s sport.

“It’s great for the sport and then for the nation.”

McClenaghan added: “Times are changing.”

Gold and bronze medal-winning swimmer Daniel Wiffen during his homecoming event in Magheralin in Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

The Games were Northern Ireland’s most successful, with athletes from the region winning a record seven medals, including four gold.

Homecoming events have already taken place for gold and bronze medallist swimmer Daniel Wiffen on Tuesday in Magheralin and for gold medallist rower Hannah Scott on Wednesday in Coleraine.

Earlier this week Mr Lyons has said an official event will be held later this year to celebrate Northern Ireland’s success at the Olympics.

It will be open to the public and also celebrate athletes who will take part in the Paralympic Games, starting in Paris later this month.

“I want to celebrate our Olympians, not just those that won medals, but also those that took part because it’s an incredible achievement,” he said.

“I want to celebrate them and I also want to make sure that we have a lasting legacy.

“My officials have been tasked by me with creating a celebration appropriate to the fantastic achievements that we saw displayed in Paris.”