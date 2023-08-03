Tom Brady becomes latest major celebrity to buy a British football club

Tom Brady has become the latest US celebrity to buy a stake in a British football club, and we have to admit it’s one sports story we didn’t see coming.

The NFL legend has announced he’s become a minority shareholder in Championship side Birmingham City.

He’ll get involved in the operation of the club itself, too, with Brady becoming the chairman of the club's advisory board.

The new role will see him work with the sports science department to give expertise on the health of the players and advise on recovery programmes. He’ll also work with the marketing team as part of his position.

Brady follows the likes of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McInerney in buying a stake in a British club, as well as golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas who were recently confirmed as minority investors in Leeds United.

It comes a few months after Brady confirmed his retirement from the NFL after an illustrious career spanning more than two decades with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady said on Thursday (August 3): “Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.



"I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner also said: “Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world-class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club.

"The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.”

Birmingham City start their season this weekend when they kick-off their Championship campaign against Swansea.

