Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were delighted that their football club Wrexham won promotion to the football league - especially since missing out on this achievement would've meant losing a lot of money.

Wrexham were able to clinch the National League title after defeating Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday (April 22), which means the Welsh side will playing in League Two next season, ending 15 years in exile.

As a result of being promoted, Wrexham will receive £1.1 million from the English Football League (EFL) which will include TV income and sponsorship, as well as the annual Premier League solidarity payment.

As shown in the Disney+ documentaryWelcome to Wrexham about the club's rise following the takeover by the Hollywood actors, Reynolds and McElhenney invested a whopping £10 million into the side's rejuvenation.

However, if Wrexham didn't have the Hollywood movie ending to the season and never got promoted, it could've have been a completely different story.

During one moment in the series, McElhenny details the scenario to Reynolds of what would happen if their team didn't get promoted - and let's just say there would've been financial consequences...

"And then if we don’t get promoted the year after that, we will lose £1 million,” McElhenney explained.

To which Reynolds didn't hide his fear in his response, admitting: “Okay, that’s umm...scary as f**k. Alright.”

Thank goodness for them, the best possible scenario happened instead.

Elsewhere, winning promotion means Wrexham are set for £250,000 promotion pot bonus from Reynolds and McElhenney.

“Rob and Ryan wanted to recognise the players’ confidence that they can reach this season’s play-offs and provide an added financial incentive to achieve this," executive director Humphrey Ker told the club’s official website in 2021.

