Tom Brady just retired again and no-one believes him

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL - there's just one problem, many don't believe him.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Brady, 45, told followers he would be “retiring for good.”

But given he announced his retirement last year and then reversed his decision 40 days later, some fans were understandably skeptical.

In his video, he said, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, let you guys know first so it won’t be long-winded,” Brady said.

“You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he joked referencing his dramatic announcement last year.

Short, and sweet, Brady went on to thank his family, friends, teammates, competitors, and more for supporting him. He also included a slideshow of photos that included his children, parents, and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Brady added.



Considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady got his start playing for the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Fans responded with well-wishes while calling Brady "the GOAT."

But others took the opportunity to poke fun at Brady for un-retiring last year saying they did not believe the NFL quarterback was truly retiring.





Brady faced criticism after unretiring last year because he cited his family and children as the biggest reason for leaving the NFL as a player. Shortly after unretiring, Brady and Bündchen divorced after 13 years of marriage.

This led to online speculation that Brady's unretirement was a point of contention in the couple's marriage and led to accusations that the quarterback chose football over his family.

This past NFL season has been considered one of Brady's worst performances.

