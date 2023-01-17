After Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost against the Dallas Cowboys, people joked that he may try to win back his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Brady - who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time - has suffered two seasons of disappointment with the Buccaneers following a Super Bowl win with the team at the height of the pandemic.

On Monday (16 January), the Bucs and the Cowboys faced off in the opening round of the playoffs - but were comfortably beaten 31-14.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October last year amid claims the pair were at odds over his decision to continue playing football - which led to the mockery following Monday night's defeat.

Fans of rival teams piled in, joking that he would probably decide to win back his supermodel ex in the wake of the very early playoff exit.









Some suggested that group chats with his buddies would be filled with advice to get his family back together.

Others speculated that Gisele may possibly be enjoying her ex's downfall.





Some starry eyed fans even wanted to see a Disney movie-style reconciliation between the pair on the sideline (which didn't happen).

Several analysts have speculated that it may be the end of the line for Brady - especially given he's previously retired. However, other pundits think a move to either the Miami Dolphins or Las Vegas Raiders could be on the cards.

This was Brady’s third season with the Buccaneers after he spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.



He almost ended his career after last season's playoff exit - but appeared to have been talked around by Cristiano Ronaldo.

In October last year, Brady faced backlash for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment.



"I almost look at a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said.

"The reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done."

