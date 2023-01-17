After Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost against the Dallas Cowboys, people joked that he may try to win back his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Brady - who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time - has suffered two seasons of disappointment with the Buccaneers following a Super Bowl win with the team at the height of the pandemic.
On Monday (16 January), the Bucs and the Cowboys faced off in the opening round of the playoffs - but were comfortably beaten 31-14.
Brady and Bündchen divorced in October last year amid claims the pair were at odds over his decision to continue playing football - which led to the mockery following Monday night's defeat.
Fans of rival teams piled in, joking that he would probably decide to win back his supermodel ex in the wake of the very early playoff exit.
\u201cTom Brady outside of Gisele house after this game\u201d— iamTheRealVegasMURPH (@iamTheRealVegasMURPH) 1673924928
\u201cTom Brady pulling up on Gisele knowing his career over with:\u201d— Steve Harvey thoughts (@Steve Harvey thoughts) 1673929559
\u201cTom Brady on Gisele\u2019s line once the clock hits 0:00\u201d— Leslie Mines (@Leslie Mines) 1673927855
\u201cGisele must've gotten half of Tom Brady's talent in the divorce.\u201d— Korked Bats (@Korked Bats) 1673928959
Some suggested that group chats with his buddies would be filled with advice to get his family back together.
\u201cBrady\u2019s group chat telling him to hang up the cleats and beg Gisele to take him back:\u201d— \u12f5\u122d\u12ec (@\u12f5\u122d\u12ec) 1673927059
Others speculated that Gisele may possibly be enjoying her ex's downfall.
\u201cHow Gisele watching Tom Brady get blown out by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. #Cowboys #TBvsDAL #NFL\u201d— Dennis Nguyen (@Dennis Nguyen) 1673928776
\u201cGisele at the crib with her new man watching Tom Brady get blown out in the the playoffs #MondayNightFootball #DALvsTB\u201d— JustSomeBull (@JustSomeBull) 1673928363
Some starry eyed fans even wanted to see a Disney movie-style reconciliation between the pair on the sideline (which didn't happen).
\u201cIf the NFL actually had script writers, Tom Brady would\u2019ve retired in this game mid-drive after unexpectedly seeing Gisele on the sideline and they\u2019d be at Disney World with their kids right now\u201d— Nolan Bianchi (@Nolan Bianchi) 1673928486
Several analysts have speculated that it may be the end of the line for Brady - especially given he's previously retired. However, other pundits think a move to either the Miami Dolphins or Las Vegas Raiders could be on the cards.
This was Brady’s third season with the Buccaneers after he spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
He almost ended his career after last season's playoff exit - but appeared to have been talked around by Cristiano Ronaldo.
In October last year, Brady faced backlash for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment.
"I almost look at a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said.
"The reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done."
