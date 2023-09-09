Tommy Fury 'snubs' girlfriend Molly-Mae with unusual first ‘tattoo’

Even while he’s training for his boxing match against YouTuber and musician KSI (real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji) next month, Tommy Fury has managed to find some time to reportedly get his first “tattoo” – and his choice of design has left social media users baffled.

In a lengthy interview with fitness brand MyProtein, the former Love Island contestant is seen laying down on his front while a man with a tattoo gun draws the artwork in between his shoulder blades.

He said of the 14 October fight in Manchester: “These guys [Jake Paul and KSI] are not trying to climb the top of the tree and achieve world titles. All these guys are interested in is viewing figures and pay-per-view buys and all sorts of stuff – they are not interested in winning.

“When [KSI’s] done and I’ve knocked him out, he’s probably gonna go and release another song, he’s probably gonna go and do another podcast, he’s probably going to, I don’t know, make another YouTube video.

“That’s what these guys are, whereas me, fighting’s in my blood, it runs through my veins and for generations at a time, this is all we have done.

“KSI is not the man to beat Tommy Fury, just like Jake Paul wasn’t.”

Tommy Fury talks KSI fight, Mayweather, and gets a tattoo | Myprotein www.youtube.com

Though away from the fighting talk, Fury was apparently getting his first tattoo, despite previously batting away a suggestion from girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague to get matching ones honouring their baby daughter Bambi.

“Omg, I’ve been really thinking about getting a little ‘B’ somewhere, but Tommy won’t do it with me because he doesn’t want one and I only want to do it together,” she said during an Instagram Q&A earlier this year.

Yet it seems he has now changed his mind, agreeing to get a tattoo of MyProtein’s logo on his back.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” he remarked after the procedure was complete.

However, social media users aren’t convinced that the tattoo is real, as one YouTube commenter noted the artist was wielding “a tattoo gun that makes no noise”.

“Shouldn’t be tattooing you whilst sitting like that as it can distort the lines/rippling in the skin. Should be laying down relaxing the body,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another added: “No way is he tattooing with him leaning on his elbows!”

“Exactly, especially the way his shoulders are sitting as well,” one user replied.

The fight between the two boxing stars takes place on the same night as KSI’s Prime co-founder Logan Paul's bout against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis.

