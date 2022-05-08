Tony Ferguson suffered a devastating knockout at the...feet of Michael Chandler on Saturday night at UFC 274 and an image of his face told the entire story.

In an undercard lightweight contest, Chandler was able to dispatch Ferguson just 17 seconds into the second round when he caught the 38-year-old off guard with a brutal front kick to the underside of his jaw.

Ferguson was left unconscious and rushed to a local medical facility where he underwent additional checks and CT scans before being given the all-clear and discharged.

You can see the sickening kick below but warning, viewer discretion is advised. This isn't for the faint of heart.

Chandler's kick was so impactful that it appeared to briefly disfigure Ferguson's face before he fell to the mat.

A photograph of the brief second of Ferguson's face during the kick has since gone viral with many people struggling to believe what they are seeing.

















This is now Ferguson's fourth straight loss in the octagon having previously lost to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

However, UFC president Dana White doesn't think that this is the end of the former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion's MMA career just yet. White said: I don't know what's next for him



'But it's not like, 'Oh my God, Tony got dominated and looks like he doesn't belong here'. Tony looked damn good right up until he got caught. And you know in this game that anybody can get caught with anything."



