Tributes paid after Sheffield United footballer Maddy Cusack dies aged 27

Tributes poured in on Friday (22 September) for Maddy Cusack, a Sheffield United footballer, who has died aged 27.

Cusack played more than 100 games for the club, where she has been based since 2019. She also worked for Sheffield United as a marketing executive.

The cause of death was not disclosed. Sheffield United said discussions over how to pay tribute officially will take place behind closed doors, and asked for a period of privacy for Cusack’s family.

Stephen Bettis, Sheffield United’s chief executive, described the news of her death as “heartbreaking”.

“Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family – she will be sadly missed.

“While taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Cusack had just entered her sixth season and was the first player to reach 100 appearances for Sheffield United.

Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said: “We are all devastated to learn about the passing of Maddy Cusack.

“On behalf of the FA, the Lionesses, the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy’s family, friends, teammates and everyone at Sheffield United.

“Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point.

“We are in contact with the club and will continue to offer them our full support during this incredibly sad time.”

Cusack’s previous club, Birmingham City, also released a statement. It said: “The club are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Maddy Cusack. All of our thoughts are with Maddy’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Leah Williamson, the Arsenal and England player, wrote on X/Twitter: “Sending all my love and condolences to Maddy’s family at this awful time!”

The Professional Footballers’ Association also offered condolences to Maddy’s family, friends and her teammates.

